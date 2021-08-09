The state will consider withholding salaries of school district officials who mandate masks in schools

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Governor’s office is considering withholding the salaries of school district officials who mandate masks.

Alachua County will require masks for the first two weeks of school, violating an executive order by Governor Ron DeSantis.

A spokesperson said in a statement that the state board of education could move to withhold the salary of the district superintendent and school board members.

“With respect to enforcing any financial consequences for non-compliance of state law regarding these rules and ultimately the rights of parents to make decisions about their children’s education and health care decisions, it would be the goal of the State Board of Education to narrowly tailor any financial consequences to the offense committed. For example, the State Board of Education could move to withhold the salary of the district superintendent or school board members, as a narrowly tailored means to address the decision-makers who led to the violation of the law.

Education funding is intended to benefit students first and foremost, not systems. The Governor’s priorities are protecting parents’ rights and ensuring that every student has access to a high-quality education that meets their unique needs.

Just a note — such penalties would NOT apply to districts like Hillsborough, which has a “mask mandate” that allows parents to opt-out their kids for any reason. This type of policy is permissible under the new rules, although we will be monitoring the implementation to ensure it doesn’t violate any of the provisions of the new rules.

On the other hand — any districts that deny parents the right to opt-out, are blatantly violating the spirit of the EO and the rules. Requiring a doctor’s note to opt-out is not the same thing as giving parents a free choice,” said the Governor’s Office statement.

