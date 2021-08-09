Update: Small plane crashes into Lake Weir killing one person
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the site of a small plane crash in Lake Weir, where one person was killed.
According to Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies, they responded to the crash around one p.m. Monday. The plane went down in the middle of the lake. One person was found dead.
The MCSO dive team is searching the waters to find out if there are other victims. The Federal Aviation Administration will take over the investigation.
People are asked to avoid the area.
We’ll continue to update this developing story as more information is released.
