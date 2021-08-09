Advertisement

Dixie County postpones first day of school because of flooding

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Dixie County has postponed the first day of school from Tuesday to Thursday.

It’s because flooding across the county is so bad officials are worried about transportation to and from school.

Mike Thomas, Superintendent of Dixie County Public Schools, said pushing the first day back should give emergency management more time to pump out the water.

“This is the most water we’ve seen in Dixie County in, some residents are saying, 40 to 50 years,” said Thomas.

Thomas said the county has gotten 10 to 15 inches of flooding in the past few weeks.

“It gives us time to start our transportation department to get those routes in line where our kids can get to school safely.”

He said Ruth Rains Middle School, Anderson Elementary School, and Dixie County High School are some of the many school properties with major flooding problems.

“We have a lot of water that’s in the north end of the county that’s got to make it’s way south, so we’re trying to push everything south into the Gulf of Mexico,” said Mandy Lemmermen, Dixie County Emergency Services.

Lemmermen said the amount of flooding they’re dealing with is unprecedented for the county.

“This is something were all seeing for the first time and we still haven’t even hit the peak of hurricane season, so we’ve got a long ways to go.”

She said emergency management has been working with county commissioners and members of the school board to make sure students can return to school safely.

As of now, Superintendent Thomas said none of the school buildings are damaged from the flooding.

