Advertisement

Dog killed when owner locks it inside hot car as ‘punishment’

Mouheb Ashakih helped authorities remove the rest of her dogs from her home.
Mouheb Ashakih helped authorities remove the rest of her dogs from her home.(Erie County Jail)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDUSKY, Ohio (Gray News) – A woman in Ohio is facing animal cruelty charges after she admitted to locking her dog in a hot car as punishment for attacking her other dog.

A neighbor told officers with the Sandusky Police Department he saw Mouheb Ashakih pick up the dog, Chapo, and throw him into the back of her car.

Police say the witness told Ashakih to let the dog out, but she replied, “I don’t care. I want him to die.”

When officers arrived at Ashakih’s home, Chapo was lying lifeless on the floorboard of the vehicle.

“Mouheb began screaming upon observing her canine and begged us to break her car window,” the police report read.

Officers broke the glass, releasing a “very hot burst of air” from the vehicle, according to the report. The inside of the car had been destroyed and was covered in blood from the dog trying to escape.

The woman repeatedly said she loved animals, but told police she wanted the officers to take her dogs and gave consent for them to remove four other canines from her residence.

She was arrested and authorized to be held without bond.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southeast Gainesville shooting leaves two men injured
Multiple Gainesville shootings leave three people injured
Flooding forces Dixie County residents to use boats to get home
Flooding forces Dixie County residents to use boats to get home
Columbia County parents disappointed in mask policy for schools
Columbia County parents disappointed in mask policy for schools
A man in Alachua County was arrested for repeatedly stealing sunglasses from a store in Oaks...
Virginia man arrested in Gainesville for repeatedly stealing sunglasses and reselling them
MCSO dive team searches for plane crash victims
Update: Small plane crashes into Lake Weir killing one person

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2013, file photo, a sign marks the entrance to the federal...
US investigates latest case of a rare tropical disease
Some 70 senators appear poised to carry the bipartisan infrastructure bill to passage.
Infrastructure on track as bipartisan Senate coalition grows
This image provided by CBS This Morning/Times Union shows Brittany Commisso, left, answering...
Ex-Cuomo aide details groping as lawmakers meet in private
Democrats release $3.5 trillion budget resolution as Senate nears infrastructure vote.
Democrats release $3.5 trillion budget resolution as Senate nears infrastructure vote
In this still image taken Wednesday, May 19, 2021, from the Law & Crime Network court video,...
Robert Durst takes stand at his trial, denies killing friend