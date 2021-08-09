Father battling COVID-19 asks teen son to give daughter away amid fear of death

BRISTOL, Va. (Gray News) - A father of seven from Virginia put off getting the COVID-19 vaccine and now regrets his decision as he fights the deadly virus. He is making a plea to everyone to get vaccinated.

Travis Campbell, 43, has been sharing videos on Facebook documenting his struggle with COVID-19 at a hospital in Bristol, Virginia, since late July when his whole family caught the virus.

Though the rest of the family improved at home, Travis Campbell deteriorated, ending up in the intensive care unit with doctors concerned he would need to be put on a ventilator.

In many videos, he struggles to speak and breathe.

“I can’t breathe. I’m trying, but I feel like I’m a fish out of water. I have fever, partial collapsed lung, and I’m just fighting all the ailments – the dehydration. It’s very, very difficult,” said Travis Campbell in an interview with CNN.

In a video posted Wednesday, Travis Campbell detailed what may have been his darkest moments in his fight against COVID-19 when he talked about calling friends to ask them to be his pallbearers and his 14-year-old son to ask if he would give his older sister away in his stead at her future wedding.

“It was heart-wrenching. You never want to hear your dad talk about not being there for those big moments in your life,” said Madison Campbell, Travis’ 19-year-old daughter, in an interview with CNN.

As he continues battling the virus, Travis Campbell has been encouraging anyone who hasn’t gotten vaccinated yet to do so. He says he regrets not getting vaccinated himself.

“I pray that people will just really stop and evaluate. What is the value of your decisions on your life? There’s more people unvaccinated than they are vaccinated… I pray that any other fathers and single moms, single dads, single grandparents to please evaluate your situation. Get vaccinated for others,” he told CNN.

Travis Campbell told the Bristol Herald Courier that he knows of at least 20 people who have been vaccinated after hearing his story.

His daughter says she’s proud of him.

“I think him going on Facebook, making those videos, it’s making a difference, saving lives, and I couldn’t love him more,” Madison Campbell said.

The Campbell family says they weren’t previously vaccinated because they thought they’d had mild cases of COVID-19 last year and assumed those antibodies would ward off future infection.

