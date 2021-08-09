Advertisement

Gainesville Health and Fitness: Alleviating Back Pain

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Last week, our friends at Gainesville Health and Fitness showed us some exercises meant to help alleviate back pain.

Today, they follow up with some additional workouts to add to your routine.

RELATED STORY: Gainesville Health and Fitness: Tips to help lower back pain

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Southeast Gainesville shooting leaves two men injured
Multiple Gainesville shootings leave three people injured
Flooding forces Dixie County residents to use boats to get home
Flooding forces Dixie County residents to use boats to get home
A man in Alachua County was arrested for repeatedly stealing sunglasses from a store in Oaks...
Virginia man arrested in Gainesville for repeatedly stealing sunglasses and reselling them
Gainesville City Commission votes 4-to-3 to file lawsuit challenging Gov. DeSantis’ HB1...
The Gainesville City Commission votes 4-to-3 to file lawsuit challenging Gov. DeSantis’ HB1 anti-riot bill
Many Dixie County residents are working to save their properties as floodwaters continue to...
“It has been a disaster”: Flooding in Dixie County wreaks havoc on homes and roadways

Latest News

WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
Virtual school enrollment up as COVID-19 cases rise
Virtual school enrollment up as COVID-19 cases rise
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Alleviating Back Pain
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Alleviating Back Pain
Columbia County parents disappointed in mask policy for schools
Columbia County parents disappointed in mask policy for schools