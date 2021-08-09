Gators expect much from their tight ends

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida tight ends coach and assistant head coach Tim Brewster isn’t shy about what he anticipates from his position this season.

“When you leave the field, you did one of two things. You got worse, or you got better,” said Brewster. “I demand my players get better.”

After losing the most productive tight end in school history, Kyle Pitts, to the NFL draft, many are envisioning a drop-off at the position. But not Brewster, who is happy to hype his returning players.

“What are we going to do without Kyle Pitts? Well guess what, Kemore Gamble is going to be the best tight end in the SEC,” said Brewster.

Such talk is not outrageous. The tight end has consistently been a focal point of a Dan Mullen offense. Gamble and fellow tight end Keon Zipperer did combined to score five touchdowns last season, most of those coming when Pitts was injured. With the 2020 All-American gone, Gamble believes he is ready for the spotlight.

“If I keep my head on right and keep running how I’ve been running, I can be the best tight end in the nation, not just the SEC,” said Gamble.

The Gators kick off the 2021 season at home Sept. 4 versus Florida Atlantic. Then we’ll see whether Brewster’s prediction will start to come true.

