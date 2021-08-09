Hospital leaders to host UF health forum online on Monday night

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Anyone with questions about the COVID-19 surge can head online for a University of Florida health forum Monday night at 6:30.

Hospital leaders will be talking about healthy habits as the pandemic continues and a possible timeline for children under 12 to start getting vaccinated.

The event will be held on Zoom and viewers can submit a question beforehand or ask during the online event.

