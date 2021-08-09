Advertisement

Hospital leaders to host UF health forum online on Monday night

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Anyone with questions about the COVID-19 surge can head online for a University of Florida health forum Monday night at 6:30.

Hospital leaders will be talking about healthy habits as the pandemic continues and a possible timeline for children under 12 to start getting vaccinated.

The event will be held on Zoom and viewers can submit a question beforehand or ask during the online event.

