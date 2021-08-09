Advertisement

Movers holding belongings ‘hostage’ in missing truck, couple says

By WBZ Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TAUNTON, Mass. (WBZ) - A couple ready to retire to Florida says their plans have been put on hold after their moving truck – with all their belongings inside – went missing.

After raising children and grandchildren, John Simmons and his wife were set to fulfill their longtime dream of moving from Massachusetts to Florida. But now, the couple wonders if they’ll ever see their belongings again.

A confusing trail of calls and texts began July 31 when the moving truck with their stuff inside didn’t arrive in Florida, as expected.

Simmons had hired movers from a company called Landmark out of Fort Lauderdale, and they outsourced the job to a company called United.

One of the alleged movers started texting Simmons for more money.

“He called me three days ago, and he said, ‘I left these guys. I’m on the street right now.’ He said, ‘They’re deceitful. They’re lying. They’re stealing from everybody,’” Simmons said.

Simmons then called truck rental company Penske directly. He was told the moving truck had been reported stolen.

The couple filed a report with Taunton Police in Massachusetts, but it feels like a search for a needle in a haystack. They have no idea where the truck is, and the picture of it matches a lot of others on the highway.

“What am I going to do? They’re basically holding us hostage right now,” Simmons said.

Now, Simmons just wants to save someone else from going through something like this.

“Go with reputable movers that are out there, and there’s a lot of good ones. Yes, they may cost you a little more money, but it’s worth it in the long run,” he said.

The Better Business Bureau advises people to research moving companies before hiring anyone and to get contracts in writing before anyone leaves with your belongings.

