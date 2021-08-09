“The proof is in the pudding”; Pineridge residents to get assistance with rent spike due to renovations

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Pineridge residents are relieved after some demands were being met but rent is still on the rise for most.

When 80 units in Pineridge were purchased by Texas based investment group Key City Capital, they hired suncoast property management to oversee the property. Suncoast sent out 30 day notices to some of those residents due to renovations, saying residents would have to move out, reapply, and pay almost double.

Since, Key City Capital has fired Suncoast in response to renter demands.

Representatives from the ownership group made multiple trips to Gainesville, to let residents know rent will still be going up, but how much depends on how many renovations are needed, and their cost.

Renovations are already underway and resident of 20 plus years Pamela Morrision said she feels much better.

“I got an 89 year old father that I am the caregiver of, so I would have had to have found a place for him and myself,” resident since 1999, Pamela Morrison said. “I don’t have that anymore. I feel relieved now.”

Key City Capital also met up with Alachua County Commissioner Anna Prizzia.

“They were hoping they could keep folks in their units that wanted to stay in their units by just moving them out temporarily and providing a pod or some kind of storage unit for their things and for others they would move them into renovated units as soon as they were renovated,” Prizza explained. “They also indicated they were willing to work with people who are struggling with rent to make up a payment plan.”

They also discussed not discriminating against residents with a minor criminal background but she’s watching the investment group closely.

“The proof is in the pudding,” Prizzia said.”So far everything that I’ve seen is that they are living up to what they’re committing to but it’s just hard to know until it starts to play out. We’ll be keeping a close eye.”

In the meantime, county representatives have been getting Pineridge residents signed up for rental assistance and prizzia hopes the affordable housing fund will also be able to help in the future.

“We are in the process of identifying the ways in which we want to target that funding,” Prizzia said. “So, I imagine some of that funding will get targeted towards existing resident support.”

“I know that the people now feel a whole lot better because, like I said, you don’t have to worry about being put out,” Morrison added.

Key City Capital did not agree to an interview, but sent TV20 a statement saying their team will develop solutions that will allow them to meet their goals and keep residents happy.

