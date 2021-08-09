Schools in Dixie County are having a delayed start due to flooding

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Due to the ongoing flooding in Dixie County, the first day of school is being pushed back to Thursday.

The day will also be an early release day.

County officials say if your child takes the bus to school and their route is affected by flooding to call the transportation office at 352-541-6233.

