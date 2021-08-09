Advertisement

Steve Spurrier and a Florida State Hall of Fame player remember the late Coach Bowden

By Camron Lunn
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two great Gainesville football stars remembered the life of the man that they played for and against, Coach Bobby Bowden.

Bowden passed away on Sunday after battling pancreatic cancer. Gainesville High Alum and Florida State Seminoles’ all-time leading tackler Aaron Carter joined the program after a season with eleven losses. He then spent his upperclassmen years with Bowden at the helm. He says the change was instantaneous.

“And so right away we noticed changes in the level of opponents that we played there were more involvement from all different aspects of the community,” said Carter.

Carter also says that Bowden was an example of consistency.

“He just presents a model of consistency. Even with speech patterns with that dadgum it, that the world seemed to pick up on,” said Carter.

Bowden’s cross-state rival for over a decade, Florida football great player and coach Steve Spurrier was on a list of a few people that Bowden wanted to speak to before his passing.

“He was very alert. He calls everybody buddy. So, I instead of Steve I was buddy right then, but we just talked about this that and the other. He was one of the best of all time. Any coach that lasts over 40 years at one school you’ve got to be a wonderful person, as well as a great coach and that, was Bobby Bowden,” said Spurrier.

The Head Ball Coach even shared how watching his Gators lose to an early Bowden-led bunch drove him to put on his visor and headset, and coach as well.

“I also told him a story about 1977 when FSU came into the swamp and beat the Gators 37 to nine and I’m sitting up in the stands. I hadn’t got into coaching yet and after watching that game I said I think that’s something I’d like to do,” said Spurrier.

The two former rivals became close later in life during their shared involvement in Florida’s Rising Stars non-profit, both were ambassadors of the program.

And during that last phone conversation, the top two heads of the state’s most intense football rivalry shared that they loved one another.

“You always close by saying you love somebody. I think that was the first time I had ever talked to someone that probably wasn’t going to be there a week from then, but certainly, he will leave a lasting legacy in college football,” said Spurrier about his friend.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Southeast Gainesville shooting leaves two men injured
Multiple Gainesville shootings leave three people injured
Flooding forces Dixie County residents to use boats to get home
Flooding forces Dixie County residents to use boats to get home
Columbia County parents disappointed in mask policy for schools
Columbia County parents disappointed in mask policy for schools
A man in Alachua County was arrested for repeatedly stealing sunglasses from a store in Oaks...
Virginia man arrested in Gainesville for repeatedly stealing sunglasses and reselling them
MCSO dive team searches for plane crash victims
Update: Small plane crashes into Lake Weir killing one person

Latest News

GHS teacher reprimanded for Facebook post about mask wearing
‘Certainly inappropriate’: Gainesville High School teacher reprimanded for social media post
UF clarifies their mask policy for upcoming semester
UF clarifying enforcement on mask-wearing for upcoming semester
DeSantis considering withholding salaries from school district officials who mandate masks
The state will consider withholding salaries of school district officials who mandate masks in schools
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST