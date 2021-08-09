Steve Spurrier and a Florida State Hall of Fame player remember the late Coach Bowden

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two great Gainesville football stars remembered the life of the man that they played for and against, Coach Bobby Bowden.

Bowden passed away on Sunday after battling pancreatic cancer. Gainesville High Alum and Florida State Seminoles’ all-time leading tackler Aaron Carter joined the program after a season with eleven losses. He then spent his upperclassmen years with Bowden at the helm. He says the change was instantaneous.

“And so right away we noticed changes in the level of opponents that we played there were more involvement from all different aspects of the community,” said Carter.

Carter also says that Bowden was an example of consistency.

“He just presents a model of consistency. Even with speech patterns with that dadgum it, that the world seemed to pick up on,” said Carter.

Bowden’s cross-state rival for over a decade, Florida football great player and coach Steve Spurrier was on a list of a few people that Bowden wanted to speak to before his passing.

“He was very alert. He calls everybody buddy. So, I instead of Steve I was buddy right then, but we just talked about this that and the other. He was one of the best of all time. Any coach that lasts over 40 years at one school you’ve got to be a wonderful person, as well as a great coach and that, was Bobby Bowden,” said Spurrier.

The Head Ball Coach even shared how watching his Gators lose to an early Bowden-led bunch drove him to put on his visor and headset, and coach as well.

“I also told him a story about 1977 when FSU came into the swamp and beat the Gators 37 to nine and I’m sitting up in the stands. I hadn’t got into coaching yet and after watching that game I said I think that’s something I’d like to do,” said Spurrier.

The two former rivals became close later in life during their shared involvement in Florida’s Rising Stars non-profit, both were ambassadors of the program.

And during that last phone conversation, the top two heads of the state’s most intense football rivalry shared that they loved one another.

“You always close by saying you love somebody. I think that was the first time I had ever talked to someone that probably wasn’t going to be there a week from then, but certainly, he will leave a lasting legacy in college football,” said Spurrier about his friend.

