Suspect in Delia Young’s killing sees trial pushed back

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Valerie Young was supposed to appear in court after she was charged in the killing of Delia Young but the trial was pushed back.

Young was set to face a judge on Monday, as she is charged with the aggravated manslaughter of her niece Delia Young, who was 13-years-old when deputies found her body this year.

The trial date was continued because the court was not ready for trial.

The new date is set for Sept. 20th.

