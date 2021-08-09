Suspect in Delia Young’s killing sees trial pushed back

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Valerie Young was supposed to appear in court after she was charged in the killing of Delia Young but the trial was pushed back.

Young was set to face a judge on Monday, as she is charged with the aggravated manslaughter of her niece Delia Young, who was 13-years-old when deputies found her body this year.

Related story: TV20 has the 911 call from Delia Young’s aunt, Valerie Young, who reported Delia missing

The trial date was continued because the court was not ready for trial.

The new date is set for Sept. 20th.

