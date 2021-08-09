UF clarifying enforcement on mask-wearing for upcoming semester

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida clarified how they will be enforcing mask wearing this coming semester.

The university sent out a notice stating that masks will be “expected” indoors by students and staff even if fully vaccinated.

They “cannot legally mandate” mask wearing due to an executive order from Governor Ron DeSantis.

RELATED STORY: Columbia County parents disappointed in mask policy for schools

The rule went into effect immediately.

UF officials are are also “encouraging” students to get at least one vaccine shot by August 22.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.