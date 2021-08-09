Advertisement

UF clarifying enforcement on mask-wearing for upcoming semester

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida clarified how they will be enforcing mask wearing this coming semester.

The university sent out a notice stating that masks will be “expected” indoors by students and staff even if fully vaccinated.

They “cannot legally mandate” mask wearing due to an executive order from Governor Ron DeSantis.

RELATED STORY: Columbia County parents disappointed in mask policy for schools

The rule went into effect immediately.

UF officials are are also “encouraging” students to get at least one vaccine shot by August 22.

