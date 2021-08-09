UF Health Shands CEO describes COVID situation in some North Central Florida hospitals as “a crisis”

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health Shands CEO Ed Jimenez spoke to TV20, giving an update on the COVID surge in North Central Florida.

Jimenez described the situation in hospitals in Lake City and Palatka as a crisis. He added that smaller community hospitals in the area are overrun with the virus, making it difficult for hospitals to care for non-life-threatening injuries that still require medical attention, and that those areas also have the lowest vaccination rates.

“The more and more COVID runs rampant, the more and more communities that have really really low vaccination rates are gonna have these problems where the local hospitals get overrun. And what do you do about these situations where we can probably say they are not life-threatening but goodness, they hurt a lot, or maybe they’re gonna get you sick. There’s something important that we’re gonna miss in the local communities around us,” Jiminez said.

The number of COVID patients at Shands has increased by 50 since Thursday, including 31 patients in the ICU.

