Virtual school enrollment up as COVID-19 cases rise

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Online learning is now more popular than ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For Florida Connections Academy, enrollment has doubled over the last year and a half as more people are choosing to learn from home.

The fully online public school is available in 35 states with certified virtual instructors teaching kindergarten through 11th grade directly. But how do you know if a completely virtual approach is the right choice for a child?

The Academy Executive Director, Esilda Ross, said there are many factors that go into choosing the right schooling for a student from self-motivation to monitoring progress.

“The ability for younger students to have access to a learning coach in the home who is able to facilitate the students working through the program,” said Ross. “For older students, things to consider: is your students a self-starter, or do they take initiative?”

Students interested in joining the program, even after attending brick and mortar, have until September 30 to register for the first semester.

