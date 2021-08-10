Alachua County Commission extends “state of emergency” for COVID-19

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County commissioners spoke for well over an hour about COVID-19′s grasp on Alachua County.

Commissioners say they have little to no control after Governor Ron DeSantis put strict guidelines on all mask mandates earlier this year.

The commission discussed ways to limit the spread of the virus, including mask-wearing and social distancing both indoors and outdoors, but they say the governor is standing in the way of progress.

“Our powers have been taken away from us. The legislature and the governor in the last session said local commissioners are no longer allowed to issue orders, mask mandates. If they do, they have to be narrowly described for a short period of time,” Commissioner Ken Cornell stated.

Commissioners voted to extend the state of emergency for Alachua County, which essentially is a warning.

This is one of few steps the county could legally take, following the strict guidelines set by Governor Ron DeSantis on covid policies including mask mandates. Commissioner Ken Cornell says both the University of Florida and the county are working together in hopes to make a difference in case numbers.

“The message from UF Health and the doctors was get vaccinated, it’s safe. In addition to that, practice social distancing, be aware of your surroundings, be aware of the people you’re around whether or not they are vaccinated,” Cornell said.

Cornell says that if any change was to happen to put a mandate in place, counties across the state would have to come together to illustrate the importance to the governor.

