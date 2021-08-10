Alachua County leaders ask residents whose statue to place on the County Administration Building west lawn
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County leaders want residents help to pick a subject for a new statue outside the County Administration Building.
The county is asking people to submit names of prominent deceased African Americans who lived in the area.
The 12-by-12 foot concrete slab on the west lawn once held a statue of a Confederate soldier that was removed in 2017.
Submittals are due online by midnight on August 27th.
