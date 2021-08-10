Advertisement

Alachua County leaders ask residents whose statue to place on the County Administration Building west lawn

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County leaders want residents help to pick a subject for a new statue outside the County Administration Building.

The county is asking people to submit names of prominent deceased African Americans who lived in the area.

RELATED STORY: Alachua County Arts Council is asking artists to submit proposals for University and Main Sculpture

The 12-by-12 foot concrete slab on the west lawn once held a statue of a Confederate soldier that was removed in 2017.

Submittals are due online by midnight on August 27th.

RELATED STORY: Alachua County commissioners select new artwork for county administration building

