Alachua County leaders ask residents whose statue to place on the County Administration Building west lawn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County leaders want residents help to pick a subject for a new statue outside the County Administration Building.

The county is asking people to submit names of prominent deceased African Americans who lived in the area.

The 12-by-12 foot concrete slab on the west lawn once held a statue of a Confederate soldier that was removed in 2017.

Submittals are due online by midnight on August 27th.

