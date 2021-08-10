An Ocklawaha man is in jail, charged with sexually assaulting a 10-year-old

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocklawaha man is behind bars after he sexually assaulted a 10-year-old.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Diego Santa-Torres assaulted the child after he invited the boy into his bedroom once everyone else in the house went to sleep.

The boy was eventually able to escape and get help.

The 41-year-old denies assaulting the boy.

He’s currently being held in the Marion County Jail on no bond.

