Back to school in NCFL: here’s what you need to know

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As summer comes to a close and students return to school, here is recent coverage from across North Central Florida to help you prepare.

The state will consider withholding salaries of school district officials who mandate masks in schools

Marion County

School is back in session, teachers and drivers prepare

Marion and Columbia County public schools making face masks voluntary for start of new school year

Alachua County

The Alachua County Public School District is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak

Newly renovated school opens just in time for student’s first day on Tuesday

Alachua County Public Schools to require masks this upcoming school year

Dixie County

Dixie County postpones first day of school because of flooding

