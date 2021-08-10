Countdown To Kickoff: Belleview Rattlers

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) -Continuity has been difficult to come by at Belleview. A program that’s won just one of its last 26 games is now under its fifth head coach in eleven years.

Former Gator Brady Ackerman takes over, and brings a new attitude, and a new staff that employs an air raid.

“We’ve changed the tempo a lot,” said wide receivers coach Shane Carr. “These kids were always there, and had hard work they just needed a system they could fit in and we’re going to make that work this year.”

Ackerman comes to Belleview from Jackson State where he served as an assistant. One player is already a fan of the changes.

“I love the new offense,” said wide receiver Jackson Dennis. “Last year we didn’t have a receiver friendly offense so this year we’re throwing the ball and we’ll get to run. It’s really meant for receivers and quarterbacks.”

On the other side of the ball, the Rattlers gave up 30 or more points in five of seven games last year, but plan on being a little less predictable in their move to class 6A District 5.

“We’re going to be playing multiple defenses this year,” said defensive coordinator Dennis McFatten. “It’s going to be very spiceful, keeping opponents on their toes, everything from a multiple front, to just a five-man or three-man, changing every week.”

Belleview is also encouraged by its turnout in summer conditioning drills.

“We’re in the weight room a lot more, we’re just doing a lot more new stuff , said junior linebacker Cornelius Bentley Green.

It’s one thing to be faster and more skilled. Belleview knows that shoving recent history aside involves clearing a mental hurdle.

“Our biggest struggle is going to be ourselves,” said McFatten. “Overcoming obstacles that we put in front of ourselves, we’re just going to fight through it, keep on getting better.”

A good chance to build momentum comes in the opener when Belleview hosts Umatilla, a team the Rattlers defeated in their spring game. Then the changes will be on display for all to see.

