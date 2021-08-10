COVID-19 school voucher works for parents for and against mask mandates, private schools filling up

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County parents who don’t want their children to wear a mask can receive a Hope Scholarship to attend a private school with the governor’s new executive order and vice versa.

After Gov. Ron DeSantis said schools could not have mask mandates, the principal at Queen of Peace Catholic Academy, Therese Majewaski, was concerned because they are private but was soon relieved.

“The diocese found out that we could require masks and yesterday they made that decision,” Majewaski said.

The only nurse at Queen of Peace, Deidre Crescioni, said they are respecting parents’ wishes as they prepare for the year.

“Parents feel a very big sense of peace of mind that what can be done is being done and that we have heard them. they have asked that we ask our children to wear masks and the diocese has heard that,” Cresconi said.

Last year, they said the spread was limited with a mask mandate.

The governor’s order states if you live in a district that requires masks in schools like Alachua County, you can apply for any private school that accepts the scholarship and doesn’t have a mask requirement, but the option goes both ways.

Alachua County is the only district in North Central Florida mandating masks. So, if you want your kid to attend a private school like queen of hope catholic academy that requires masks, you can also use the scholarship.

“Even the common cold was very rare because we were wearing the masks and I know some people don’t believe they work,” Cresconi said.

Majewski said if any parents want to send their kids to where masks are required, their doors are open.

“We do have a few slots,” Majewski added. “We are full in kindergarten, second grade, third grade, and fifth grade.”

Schools like Gainesville Christian Community School now have waiting lists because they are full.

Another option is to send your child to school in a different county.

“We’re looking forward to a great, healthy, happy year and I can’t wait for everything to start,” Majewski said.

The school starts for Queen of Peace on Wednesday.

