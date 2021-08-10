Department of Education demands response from ACPS school board members on requiring face masks

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County school officials required students to wear masks during today’s first day of school, defying the governor’s order.

Now, the Florida Department of Education is demanding a response from school board leaders.

Education Commissioner, Richard Corcoran, is asking the school board to provide an answer about how they’re going to comply with the governor’s order, which gives parents the freedom to choose whether or not they want to send their children to school in masks or not.

TV 20 received a copy of the school district’s response.

It states “We ask that you seriously consider the appropriateness of withholding funds in an amount equal to the Superintendent’s salary and the combined salaries of the members of the School Board. Neither the Florida Department of Education nor the Board of Education control the payroll distribution of school districts.”

Jackie Johnson, a spokesperson for Alachua County Public Schools, said the steps they’re taking are necessary, considering this is a public health emergency.

“We’ll talk about the spike in cases here in Alachua County public schools, and we’ll talk about the fact that we are doing what we can to protect all families, to protect all children, and to protect all staff,” said Johnson.

She said if the Department of Education does not accept their response, they may speak with attorneys.

Johnson said most students came to school with the required face masks on the first day of school.

“We did have some families that tried to turn in opt-out forms that were not properly filled out, and so the schools did let the families know that those would not be authorized.”

Celeste Gomes-Bing said her daughter walked through the doors of Westwood Middle School for the first time in more than a year.

Last year, her daughter did school through the digital academy.

“She really didn’t do too good last year due to the digital. It’s very hard for a lot of students. I’ve talked with other parents they’ve had a lot of problems with their kids on the digital,” said Bing, ACPS parent.

She said because the county is requiring masks, she feels more comfortable sending her daughter to school in-person this year.

“Alachua County did go above and beyond outside of what DeSantis said, and I’m all for Alachua County mandating the masks.”

Bing said she will send her daughter to school without a mask in the future if she feels the cases have gone down enough.

