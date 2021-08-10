Farm Fact: The Home Field AGvantage

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Football season is right around the corner.

In this week’s Farm Fact, our friends at the Alachua County Farm Bureau tell us we should appreciate farmers and ranchers whenever we go tailgating.

RELATED STORY: Farm Fact: Ranking Florida’s agricultural industry nationwide

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.