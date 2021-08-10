Gator football team 11th in preseason coaches poll

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gators won’t be over hyped or flying under the radar entering the 2021 season. Perhaps that will be a good thing as the team continues its transition from last season’s 8-4 record.

Florida is ranked No. 11 in the preseason coaches poll, and is rated fourth among SEC schools behind Alabama (No. 1), Georgia (No. 5), and Texas A&M (No. 6). Florida is right behind Cincinnati and just ahead of Oregon in the rankings. Alabama is followed in the poll by Clemson, Oklahoma, and Ohio State.

Last year’s Gators actually finished 12th in the final coaches poll following a season-ending three-game losing streak.

Whether Florida can surprise a few people this season might depend on how much the defense improves, in particular against the run. Florida gave up 170 rushing yards per game last season.

Two additions who may help the Gators at the point of attack are graduate transfer defensive tackles Daquan Newkirk from Auburn and Antonio Valentino out of Penn State. Newkirk is originally from Orlando, and after leaving the state in his initial recruitment, he is glad to make Gainesville the final destination of his college career.

“I wanted to get away at the time because a lot of my friends were at Auburn,” said Newkirk. “Guys I played with in high school, guys I looked up to, they were already at Auburn so I was leaning that way, but I’m glad I’m here now.”

The presence of Newkirk and Valentino is welcome along the defensive line.

“They’re older guys they have one year left and they’re gone,” said sophomore Gervon Dexter. “You can take what they got while they’re here and put it into your game, so I feel like when you have older guys in the room it’s always a blessing.”

Florida has plenty of time to sharpen its game prior to kickoff on Sept. 4 versus Florida Atlantic. The 2021 schedule includes three opponents that are ranked in the preseason. The Gators welcome the top-ranked Crimson Tide on Sept. 18, visit No. 13 LSU on Oct. 16, and take on Georgia on Oct. 30.

