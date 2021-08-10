Advertisement

HARD MTN DEW expected to hit shelves in 2022

With an alcohol by volume of 5%, the new malt beverage will come in three flavors: regular MTN...
With an alcohol by volume of 5%, the new malt beverage will come in three flavors: regular MTN DEW, black cherry and watermelon.(Hand-out | The Boston Beer Company, Inc.)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON, Mass. (Gray News ) – Boston Beer Company and PepsiCo are teaming up to create a new alcoholic beverage – HARD MTN DEW.

With an alcohol by volume of 5%, the new malt beverage will come in three flavors: regular MTN DEW, black cherry and watermelon.

“For 80 years MTN DEW has challenged the status quo, bringing bold flavors and unmatched beverage innovation to millions of fans,” said Kirk Tanner, PepsiCo Beverages North America CEO.

Both companies have pushed boundaries in an effort to anticipate what consumers want, according to a news release.

“We know that adult drinkers’ tastes are evolving, and they are looking for new and exciting flavorful beverages,” said Dave Burwick, Boston Beer’s CEO. “The combination of our experience in brewing and developing the best-tasting hard seltzers and hard teas, and MTN DEW, a one of kind multi-billion dollar brand, will deliver the excitement and refreshment that drinkers know and love.”

You can expect to find HARD MTN DEW on shelves in early 2022.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GHS teacher reprimanded for Facebook post about mask wearing
‘Certainly inappropriate’: Gainesville High School teacher scrutinized for social media post
MCSO dive team searches for plane crash victims
Update: Small plane crashes into Lake Weir, two people on board according to FAA
Southeast Gainesville shooting leaves two men injured
Multiple Gainesville shootings leave three people injured
Columbia County parents disappointed in mask policy for schools
Columbia County parents disappointed in mask policy for schools
Family Dollar employees quit
Family Dollar store reopens after ‘We all quit’ sign posted on door in Nebraska

Latest News

Sen. Jon Ossoff discusses Senate infrastructure bill.
Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) reacts to infrastructure vote
FILE - In this April 27, 2021, file photo, Maxine Horgan, left, and Barbara Nyden attend a...
Missouri judge says Medicaid expansion must be allowed
Kathy Hochul will become New York's first female governor once Cuomo's resignation is effective...
Hochul to take center stage as scandal ends Cuomo’s reign
Four people died, including two kids, in an early morning house fire in Dauphin County,...
Coroner: Grandfather set fire that killed self, son, 2 kids
Sen. Rick Scott talks about his opposition to the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.
Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) reacts to infrastructure vote