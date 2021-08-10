Marion County parents react to new school year and mask policy

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Osceola Middle Schools’ brand new cafeteria will no longer sit empty as the first day of school will bring echoes of laughter from students enjoying lunch with their friends between classes. A new lunchroom isn’t the only change this year, as face masks are no longer required for students and staff this year throughout all Marion County Public Schools.

MCPS Director of Public Relations Kevin Christian said this year they will not lighten up with safety protocols.

“It’s not just a new school year... obviously with COVID-19 ramping back up there are a lot of concerns about that,” said Christian. “We’ll be cleaning high traffic areas multiple times throughout the day, not just at night, yes it happens at night, but multiple times throughout the day as well.”

In addition to optional masking, the school district is hoping to keep cases down by following COVID-19 safety protocols and not allowing visitors or field trips for elementary school students. While most middle and high school students are eligible for the covid-19 vaccine, some parents still have some concerns.

“I’m still a little worried about the virus so he’s going to wear his mask and focus on keeping his grades up during the pandemic,” said Kevin Evans, father of an 8th-grade student at Osceola Middle School.

RELATED STORY: Back to school in NCFL: here’s what you need to know

“Regardless of whether it was mandated or not she knows to make sure to protect herself that way were protected at home since my parents are older and have health issues,” said Christina Agosto, mother of an 8th-grade student at Osceola Middle School.

But for students like 8th grader Lakiera Barrit, some first-day jitters never change.

“I’m kinda excited, kinda nervous like I’m going to get lost in the classroom or something,” said Barritt.

With the back-to-school traffic, MCPS is asking people to be careful on the roadways and to be patient as buses regulate their routes.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.