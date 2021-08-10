National Weather Service creates “Destructive” label for some Severe Thunderstorm Warnings

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are not rare in our area, but not all severe thunderstorms are equal.

Some can substantially damage your home and vehicles. And now, you’ll be alerted automatically if a storm like this is headed your way.

This month, the National Weather Service created three different levels of severe thunderstorm warnings as opposed to just one.

The highest level is “Destructive,” which is placed on storms that have winds of 80 plus miles-per-hour, baseball-sized hail, or both.

Emergency alerts will now be sent to your phone notifying you that a “Destructive storm” is nearby.

Meteorologist-In-Charge Scott Cordero of the National Weather Service in Jacksonville says “a warning is only good as long as people take action. And when people hear the term “Considerable” or “Destructive” I think they personalize it. And are more prone to take action.”

Cordero also says the weather service has become very efficient in detecting severe thunderstorms and trying to cut down on the “false alarms”.

Gainesville resident Kelly Tate doesn’t mind receiving the extra heads up, saying “I think it’s good I mean we have multiple ways of getting it now, but you know, sometimes you don’t have one device on and the other device is on. If you don’t know it, you can get caught in it. So, it’s a good thing. Too much information is not a bad thing.”

