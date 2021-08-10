Advertisement

Newly renovated school opens just in time for student’s first day on Tuesday

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A newly renovated Elementary School is open just in time for Alachua County students to return to school on Tuesday.

Metcalfe Elementary’s ribbon cutting was on Monday, the school had a new two story classroom building added with new desks and supplies.

Metcalfe is one of three schools that underwent major renovations in the district.

