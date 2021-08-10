Newly renovated school opens just in time for student’s first day on Tuesday

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A newly renovated Elementary School is open just in time for Alachua County students to return to school on Tuesday.

Metcalfe Elementary’s ribbon cutting was on Monday, the school had a new two story classroom building added with new desks and supplies.

Metcalfe is one of three schools that underwent major renovations in the district.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.