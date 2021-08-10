Advertisement

OPD has a new addition to their team and they named him after late Chief Graham

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police are commemorating former Chief Greg Graham with a new addition to the force’s K-9 unit.

Meet K-9 Graham, a Belgian Malinois certified as an apprehension and drug detection K-9. His name is a way of remembering the late Chief Graham who died in a plane crash on October 25th of last year.

The K-9 was donated by two business owners, Doug Cone of Cone Distributing and John Duggan of Black Label Marine Group of Ocala.

