School is back in session, teachers and drivers prepare

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The first day of school for many north central Florida county students starts Tuesday.

Teachers and staff spend most of the day Monday preparing for their students to return to the classroom, and law enforcement officials are also ready for increased traffic.

At Eighth Street Elementary School in Ocala, inside of Mrs. Alli Robbins’ classroom, she’s getting ready for the start of a new school year.

“The last few days have been very busy. We’ve been trying to make sure that we’re prepared for the kids and making sure they have everything that they need to be successful,” she said.

This year, all of her students are attending school in-person again.

Masks are optional this year, but social distancing will still be in place for families who want to take that precaution, with no shortage of cleaning supplies.

“Having everyone back at school is going to be a great thing because hopefully they can have hands on learning. Fourth graders need the opportunity to touch and explore and see and I feel like in the classroom they’ll get those experiences,” Robbins added.

And as teachers get their classrooms ready, law enforcement officials are asking that drivers prepare as well.

“If you are that person that is going to drive around a stopped school bus and violate the law, and create an unsafe condition, there’s an extra 100 dollar fine coming your way,” MCSO Public Relations Director, Sgt. Paul Bloom said.

And it’s now an extra two hundred dollars if you illegally pass on the side that children enter and exit the school bus.

These changes went into effect at the beginning of this year.

Deputies said they’ll be out in full force.

“At school bus stops, in school zones, as well as our school resource officers, they’re going to be there just to make sure everybody is doing the right thing, being safe,” he added.

If you need a little help remembering, the only time where you don’t stop for the bus is if you are traveling in the opposite direction on a divided highway with a grass or barrier median.

But officials said if you just can’t remember, the best thing to do is just stop.

