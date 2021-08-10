Advertisement

Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene again

Twitter suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s account for one week following a violation of...
Twitter suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s account for one week following a violation of platform rules, it said.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Twitter issued another suspension for the account of Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday.

The social media platform says Greene violated its rules and made statements that COVID-19 vaccines were failing.

She tweeted, “The FDA should not approve the COVID vaccines. There are too many reports of infection and spread of COVID-19 among vaccinated people.”

Twitter fired back, labeling the post as misleading and prevented her from tweeting for one week.

Greene also was temporarily suspended from tweeting for 12 hours last month because of sharing misinformation about the virus.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GHS teacher reprimanded for Facebook post about mask wearing
‘Certainly inappropriate’: Gainesville High School teacher scrutinized for social media post
MCSO dive team searches for plane crash victims
Update: Small plane crashes into Lake Weir, two people on board according to FAA
Southeast Gainesville shooting leaves two men injured
Multiple Gainesville shootings leave three people injured
Columbia County parents disappointed in mask policy for schools
Columbia County parents disappointed in mask policy for schools
Family Dollar employees quit
Family Dollar store reopens after ‘We all quit’ sign posted on door in Nebraska

Latest News

Sen. Jon Ossoff discusses Senate infrastructure bill.
Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) reacts to infrastructure vote
FILE - In this April 27, 2021, file photo, Maxine Horgan, left, and Barbara Nyden attend a...
Missouri judge says Medicaid expansion must be allowed
Kathy Hochul will become New York's first female governor once Cuomo's resignation is effective...
Hochul to take center stage as scandal ends Cuomo’s reign
Four people died, including two kids, in an early morning house fire in Dauphin County,...
Coroner: Grandfather set fire that killed self, son, 2 kids
Sen. Rick Scott talks about his opposition to the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.
Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) reacts to infrastructure vote