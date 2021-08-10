UF Health doctors host a virtual event to discuss COVID-19 and children returning to school

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health is trying to prepare parents to send their children back-to-school during the pandemic.

Monday, they held a virtual event to discuss the disease and how to protect children.

Doctors emphasized recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the CDC.

Those include, vaccinating all eligible children, masking for all children while indoors, and social distancing.

The health experts also pushed back against the idea that dirty masks cause more infections.

“Those with transplants with immune system problems have been wearing masks for years. Way before the pandemic started all the way through the pandemic. It has not been source of infection,” Kartik Cherabuddi MD, FACP, UF Health Infectious Diseases says.

“And of course when your child brings home the mask at the end of the day it is going to have some saliva on it. You want to wash it before you send them back,” Sonja Rasmussen MD, MS, UF Health Pediatrics, Obstetrics and Gynecology and Epidemiology says.

The doctors say children are at lower risk of serious illness from the virus but there is still some risk.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.