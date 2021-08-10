University of Florida students and staff express concerns over new COVID-19 guidelines

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Both students and those working at the University of Florida discussed their worries after the release of UF’s new set of COVID-19 guidelines last week.

As of Friday, UF is not recommending masks indoors on campus, but they are “expected” to be worn. Vaccinations are also not mandated for students attending the university.

UF Asst. V.P. of Communications Steve Orlando also says that due to the full student body being back in student housing there will be no dorms to house those quarantining after contracting the virus.

“Earlier we did have space set aside in residence halls on campus for isolation and quarantine. Our campus housing is full for the fall, so we don’t have room for the isolation and quarantine. So, if someone is either a tests positive or is identified as a contact, they would need to go off campus to isolate or quarantine themselves,” said Orlando.

Whether unvaccinated or not, Orlando says all students in close contact with someone who has the virus will have to quarantine off campus.

Orlando also said that an informal survey performed last spring showed that about 80% of the student body was vaccinated, but this does not take into account students who have graduated or beginning their first year in two weeks.

Gavin Scott, a Resident Advisor at Rawlings Hall, says that he is worried about possible outbreaks of the coronavirus, but believes the student body is capable of handling their own health decisions.

“Yeah, I’m worried about outbreaks a little bit, but I feel like we’re reaching adulthood we’re adult-ing and part of that process is learning how to deal with your health,” said Scott.

Aveon Daniels has worked food service on campus since before the pandemic and he says the students leaving last spring caused his shifts at the university to be cut. He just hopes the student body stays safe and is able to stay in Gainesville for the entire school year.

“You do a lot of coughing, please stay home, you know you sick, please stay home. You know, but other than that things are opening back up and I need money to pay rent. Things are getting real out here,” said Daniels.

Orlando says that the university may look at ways to encourage student to get the shot later in the year, but those talks are in the early stages as of Tuesday. Students living in dorms will begin to return to campus starting this weekend and the first day of classes for the fall semester is Aug. 23.

