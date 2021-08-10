Update: Two men are confirmed dead following a small plane crash into Lake Weir

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - In an update to a story we brought you on Monday, we have learned that two people involved in Monday’s plane crash have died.

Officials drove the plane out of the park Tuesday morning.

Officials have confirmed the names of the two men who died in Monday’s plane crash: the pilot Joseph Hutton, 65, and his passenger, Scott Bingham, 72.

It is expected that deputies will conduct a final sweep Tuesday afternoon before the FAA fully takes over.

