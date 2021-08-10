Advertisement

UPDATE: Two men are confirmed dead following a small plane crash into Lake Weir

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - In an update to a story we brought you on Monday, we have learned that two people involved in Monday’s plane crash have died.

Officials drove the plane out of the park Tuesday morning.

Officials have confirmed the names of the two men who died in Monday’s plane crash: the pilot Joseph Hutton, 65, and his passenger, Scott Bingham, 72.

It is expected that deputies will conduct a final sweep Tuesday afternoon before the FAA fully takes over.

