Alachua County commissioners deny request for Dollar General delivery trucks on Tuscawilla Road

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - The fight over a Dollar General store in Micanopy was reignited when Alachua County commissioners voted unanimously to deny a variance for large trucks on Tuscawilla Road that would supply the store.

Early this year, the road was designated as a scenic road corridor, effectively preventing access for the delivery trucks.

Many Micanopy residents have opposed the store’s construction since it was announced because they say the building is on historic land.

