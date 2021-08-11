Advertisement

Bonnaroo to require COVID-19 vaccine or negative test

Bonnaroo require festival-goers to have their COVID-19 vaccines or a negative test result.
Bonnaroo require festival-goers to have their COVID-19 vaccines or a negative test result.(WZTV via CNN Newsource)
By WZTV Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WZTV) - Bonnaroo Arts and Music Festival announced it will require attendees to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test.

The festival takes place from Sept. 2 to Sept. 5 in Manchester, Tennessee.

The last day festival-goers can get their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, in order to be fully vaccinated by the beginning of the event is Aug. 19.

Otherwise, they will have to show a negative test result from within three days of first entering the festival.

Organizers are also asking unvaccinated people to wear a mask at all times. Everyone, vaccinated or not, is asked to wear a mask in indoor spaces.

The organizers said the safety of their patrons and staff is their top priority.

Copyright 2021 WZTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GHS teacher reprimanded for Facebook post about mask wearing
‘Certainly inappropriate’: Gainesville High School teacher scrutinized for social media post
MCSO dive team searches for plane crash victims
Update: Small plane crashes into Lake Weir, two people on board according to FAA
Update: Two men are confirmed dead following a small plane crash into Lake Weir
UPDATE: Two men are confirmed dead following a small plane crash into Lake Weir
Tuesday morning the destroyed yellow plane was taken from the park.
Two men killed in plane crash were avid fliers, detectives say they died doing what they loved
UF clarifies their mask policy for upcoming semester
UF clarifying enforcement on mask-wearing for upcoming semester

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
The decentralized finance platform Poly Network said $600 million was stolen from them.
Hackers take $600 million from cryptocurrency network, return some of it
President Joe Biden speaks about the bipartisan infrastructure bill from the East Room of the...
For Biden and senators, a sense that ‘world was watching’ progress on $1T infrastructure bill
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington,...
Biden administration sounds alarm on rising energy prices
After a few years of nurturing sea turtle “Neptune,” the UGA Marine Education Center and...
Sea turtle released into ocean after years of nurturing at aquarium