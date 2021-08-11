Children have a chance at raising their own heifer thanks to 4-H and North Florida Holsteins

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida 4H Dairy Heifer Chain is not just any other project.

Children between 8-18 years old can apply to have their own heifer calf at their farm, which is provided by North Florida Holsteins.

The farm produces five to thirty calves per day who grow up to become milking cows, but a select few will be finding new homes across North Central Florida.

Once the calves become full grown, the first calf they birth goes to another child in the program, but all calves following the initial birth can be added to the herd.

The application process is no walk in the park.

They have to answer essay questions, gather letters of recommendation from their 4-H leaders, and even present a professional resume and cover letter.

The work, however, is worth the reward. The calves chosen for this project are top notch for competition.

“We select the heifers based on genetics and stature of that animal. We want the kids to have the best stance at winning any competitions, so I and the owner of the farm pick out the heifer and then Chris will come out and pick it up,” Katherine Vogel, an employee at North Florida Holsteins, explained.

The children compete against other kids with their own cows at state fairs, which takes lots of effort to train an award-winning animal.

“You need to be out there at least once to twice a day, for showing you have to be able to have them walking on a lead, you need to make sure they have food, water, a clean space to live and proper vet care,” Vogel stated.

On top of earning a cow companion or cow-panion, if you will, children can learn many skills through the program.

“Kids learn so many life skills caring for an animal everyday. Responsibility, critical thinking skills, skills that’ll help the kids- we hope to put them on a trajectory to thrive as adults with the 4H project,” Chris DeCubellis, a Florida 4-H agent, said.

The rules, expectations, and the application can be found HERE.

