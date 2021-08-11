Cookies for a cause: 11-year-old cancer survivor raises $1,200 for Stop Children’s Cancer through cookie sales

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -11-year-old Henry Kaufman spent his summer doing what he loves, baking fresh cookies and selling them for a good cause. This week he signed a check over to Stop Children’s Cancer worth $1,200, beating the goal he set by 200 dollars.

RELATED STORY: Cookies for a cause: 11-year-old boy raises money for Stop Children’s Cancer by baking and selling cookies

Henry was inspired to give back after being diagnosed with leukemia at 3 years old. After three years of treatment and now being cancer-free for five years, he said he wants to help others receive the same help he and his family were gifted with.

“That will help out a lot of people and just comfort them to get through the hardship they’re enduring,” said Kaufman. “1,200 isn’t going to be enough to cure cancer but it’s going to be enough to get families back with their children back with their children in the hospital and help pay for their medications.”

Funds raised for Stop Children’s Cancer support clinical trials, research, and equipment for the department of pediatrics at the University of Florida College of Medicine. Stop Children’s Cancer Administrative Director, Christy Gibbons said his efforts will go a long way.

“What Henry has done has really spearheaded, hopefully, a new generation of giving and understanding the need to support treatment and find cures so it will go a long way,” said Gibbons. “It will help in our clinical treatments we’re doing and helping to fund that support. It’s so much tedious work that every dollar counts.”

Henry hopes to continue raising money for the organization, but for now, he’s focusing on starting middle school.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.