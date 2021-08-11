DEVELOPING: Gainesville police investigating body found during emergency call
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:06 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Police are investigating a body found near a home in Northeast Gainesville.
Officers say they were called to a home on 9th Street for a medical emergency when they found a body while searching the area.
If you have any information about the origin of this body, contact Gainesville police at (352) 393-7500 or fill out the form HERE.
