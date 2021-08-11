DEVELOPING: Gainesville police investigating body found during emergency call

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Police are investigating a body found near a home in Northeast Gainesville.

Officers say they were called to a home on 9th Street for a medical emergency when they found a body while searching the area.

If you have any information about the origin of this body, contact Gainesville police at (352) 393-7500 or fill out the form HERE.

