DEVELOPING: Gainesville police investigating body found during emergency call

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Police are investigating a body found near a home in Northeast Gainesville.

Officers say they were called to a home on 9th Street for a medical emergency when they found a body while searching the area.

If you have any information about the origin of this body, contact Gainesville police at (352) 393-7500 or fill out the form HERE.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

