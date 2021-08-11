Dixie County commissioners vote to extend local state of emergency over rising floodwaters

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Dixie county has experienced substantial flooding over the past 10 days with more rainfall expected in the days ahead.

TV20 was at Wednesday’s emergency meeting in which county commissioners voted in favor of emergency management’s proposal to extend the local state of emergency.

Flooding continues to be pronounced across the county, and with the potential for more rain, residents are preparing for long-range adjustments.

“I’m in the process of trying to find somewhere else to stay because I can’t go back to my home. So in the meantime, I’m just trying to find somewhere that’s dry and I’m not really gonna be expecting to come back anytime soon, because of all the rain we have and all the rain we have coming, there’s nowhere for the water to go,” said one citizen of Dixie County.

The shelter at the First District Community Center in Old Town will stay open through next week as three families are currently staying there. Sandbags are still available at the county yard, and more are coming Friday.

School is still scheduled to start back on Thursday, but students will not be penalized if floodwaters keep them from safely coming.

TRENDING STORY: Ocala police welcome newest member to its ranks, K-9 Graham

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.