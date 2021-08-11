Gainesville city workers protest mandatory vaccines

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A group of about 50, made up mostly of Gainesville Regional Utility employees walked out of work mid-day to shout a message at city hall.

“No mandate, no mandate,” yelled protestors.

A split vote among Gainesville city commissioners mandates a COVID-19 vaccine for thousands of city employees which includes GRU workers.

“It’s all about our choice, not there’s,” said GRU employee, Tony Smith. He’s leading the charge against the mandate and has worked for GRU for nearly 30 years as a utility line locator supervisor.

“Want to get across to them that there are several employees throughout the GRU and the city that want to be a part of this and want to have their own choice and their own say in the matter,” added Smith.

The city of Gainesville employees who gathered at city hall to protest say their issue is not necessarily with the vaccine itself, but with the mandate.

“I feel so strongly about it but I also feel strongly that we need to do it right,” said Commissioner Harvey Ward.

Ward, Gail Johnson and Desmon Duncan-Walker voted against mandatory vaccines. Although, Ward said employees still have to follow the city’s new policy.

“And that means that we don’t bully each other into getting a shot or into not getting a shot,” added Ward. “We need to have respect for each other and give each other space to get it done but with the expectation that we’re all going to make a good choice.”

Each charter officer is tasked with creating and implementing a plan to get every city employee vaccinated.

