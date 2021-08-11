Levy County deputies investigating shooting in East Williston

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a gunman in East Williston after one person was injured there in a shooting.

Deputies say one person was shot in the arm on NE 210 Court.

Deputies set up a perimeter around the site of the shooting, but they think the gunman escaped the perimeter.

Levy County Sheriff’s have named 22-year-old Gerald Coleman as a person of interest and are seeking information on the whereabouts of Coleman.

If you have any information about Coleman or the shooting, contact the Levy County Sheriff's Office

