To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lifesouth Blood Centers is celebrating the opening of its new location in Jonesville by recognizing the efforts of one of its blood donation advocates.

Buchholtz High School graduate, Alyson Cain, received a $500 scholarship for donating 30 times over the last year and a half. She said each donation was worth it knowing she’s helped save the lives of local patients in hospitals.

“It’s really saving lives you never know who needs blood its not always people during hurricanes or natural disasters it’s people every day with leukemia, with other blood diseases that need blood,” said Cain.

She’ll be using her scholarship towards her tuition at Florida State University where she’ll be studying pre-med.

RELATED STORY: Pandemic-delayed surgeries worsen blood shortage

The new donation center located on Newberry road will be offering two tickets to the opening gator football game for all blood donors next week while supplies last.

Lifesouth blood donor recognized at new donation center (WCJB)

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.