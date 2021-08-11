Advertisement

Nearly 60K pounds of chicken recalled due to potential Salmonella outbreak

According to the FSIS, unopened packages of raw, frozen, breaded chicken stuffed with broccoli and cheese were sampled from an ill person’s home and tested positive for the outbreak strain of Salmonella.(U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(Gray News) - More than 59,000 pounds of frozen, raw, pre-browned stuffed chicken products from Serenade Foods have been recalled for potential Salmonella contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has been working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to investigate a multistate outbreak of 28 Salmonella illnesses in eight states that could be connected to these chicken products.

According to the USDA, unopened packages of raw, frozen, breaded chicken stuffed with broccoli and cheese were sampled from an ill person’s home and tested positive for the outbreak strain of Salmonella.

The recall includes chicken products that were produced on Feb. 24 and 25, specifically:

  • 5 oz. individually plastic-wrapped packages of “Dutch Farms Chicken with Broccoli & Cheese” with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.
  • 5 oz. individually plastic-wrapped packages of “MILFORD VALLEY CHICKEN WTH BROCCOLI & CHEESE” with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.
  • 10 oz. box of two individually plastic-wrapped packages of “MILFORD VALLEY CHICKEN CORDON BLEU” with lot code CB 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.
  • 5 oz. individually plastic-wrapped packages of “KIRKWOOD Raw Stuffed CHICKEN, BROCCOLI & CHEESE” with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.
  • 5 oz. individually plastic-wrapped packages of “KIRKWOOD Raw Stuffed CHICKEN CORDON BLEU” with lot code CB 1056 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 25 2023.

The recalled products have an establishment number “P- 2375” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributors nationwide.

If you have any of the products listed above, either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Eating foods contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis. Common symptoms of the illness include diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever within 12-72 hours after eating the contaminated foods. The illness usually lasts four to seven days.

The USDA reminds consumers to follow the manufacturer’s cooking instructions when preparing these chicken products. They should not be prepared in a microwave or air fryer.

