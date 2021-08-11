Newborn baby dies while pregnant mom is in ASO custody

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Protestors are calling for action after a woman gave birth in the Alachua County Jail and her baby died at the hospital hours later.

One protestor said she’s with a group that fought to get the Tammy Jackson act signed into law. It ensures inmates in labor receive proper medical attention.

Erica Thompson was arrested on Monday for charges of felony violation of probation and failure to appear on a traffic charge.

The police showed up at her door as she said she was having contractions.

She said she eventually went into labor in her cell and was screaming and crying in pain.

Thompson said the medical staff hardly checked on her.

She said they didn’t pay much attention to her until her baby was almost completely delivered.

“I was telling them I had my baby my baby is out of me somebody please get my baby and they was like what? I’m like I told y’all her head was out of me, my whole baby is out of me now. So they came in and lifted the blanket and stuff and that was when they saw I was holding my child,” said Thompson.

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said inmates at the jail have 24/7 access to emergency health care if needed.

“I understand the concern I understand the community’s outcry, but it is important that we do get a full review so we can determine exactly what occurred and be sure that everything was handled appropriately before we pass judgment,” said Kaley Behl, ACSO spokesperson.

Behl said Thompson received a medical review before she was admitted to the jail Monday morning. She was transferred to the female infirmary Monday afternoon because of her pregnancy.

Right now, a full investigation is underway.

Once it’s complete, they’ll be able to release the surveillance video of Thompson in the infirmary.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.