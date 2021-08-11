Advertisement

Non-profit breaks ground on affordable housing project

Non-profit breaks ground on affordable housing project
Non-profit breaks ground on affordable housing project(WCJB)
By Camille Syed
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - More affordable housing is coming to Southwest Gainesville.

The Gainesville Housing Authority and the Gainesville Housing Developmental Management Corporation (GHDMC) broke ground on two bedroom/two bathroom duplex units.

Low-income elderly, disabled or veteran families will fill the units.

The newly- founded corporation helps target more families than before.

“It’s not just in low income,” GHDMC Board Chair Angela Tharpe said. “There’s a growing population of people who are working poor. You go to work everyday and yet you still cannot afford housing. The Gainesville Housing Development Corporation is the Gainesville Housing Authorities’ attempt to be creative in offering opportunities to those people as well.”

Families that move in will be asked to pay 30 percent of their income for housing.

The project is expected to be complete this November.

