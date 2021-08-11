Ocala police welcome newest member to its ranks, K-9 Graham

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Police Chief Greg Graham’s legacy lives on, now in the form of one officer’s four legged counterpart.

K-9 Graham is the latest officer to join the force.

The belgian malinois is one of five K-9 officers at the department.

“They have a tremendous impact on crime. These are apprehension dogs so they’re finding bad guys, they’re doing searches for missing kids, missing elderly folks. They’re recovering a lot of drugs, a lot of guns so they go a long way in helping us complete our mission overall,” Police Chief Mike Balken said.

The canine was named after former Police Chief Greg Graham, who joined the department in 1983.

He tragically lost his life in an airplane crash last Oct.

RELATED: Residents pay their respects to the late Chief Greg Graham

RELATED: Fallen Ocala Police Chief is returned home

RELATED: Celebrating Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham’s life

He served as chief from from 2012 until his death.

“Chief Graham was probably one of my closest and dearest friends in the world. We enjoyed everything from skydiving together to hunting to fishing,” Doug Cone said.

With his friend John Duggan, Cone helped donate the new K-9 to the police department.

“When the community was coming together and wanting to honor Greg’s memory in a number of different ways myself and my good friend John Duggan wanted to do something in memory of Greg that would be ‘A’ meaningful not only to the community, but also to the men and women of the Ocala Police Department,” Cone added.

The two business owners both donated half of the cost of the dog, totaling $9,500 dollars.

“My father was killed tragically on I-75 and so I donated a dog and we named it after my father to Ocala Police and Greg helped me with that, and when Greg died I went to Doug and said listen, let’s donate a dog,” Duggan said.

K-9 Graham finished his 480 hours of training roughly a month ago and has been paired with Officer Amado Burgos.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.