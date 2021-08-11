One man was arrested and two others are on the run after a shooting in Williston Tuesday night

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Around 6:30 pm the Levy County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls about a shooting Tuesday night in the Lincoln Heights area on NE 210th Ct.

Deputies said it was a robbery attempt and both the victim and the suspects fired what neighbors said was more than 20 shots.

One of the suspects, Kadaryl Cannady was shot in the arm and that’s when neighbors said he ran and hid inside a woman’s shed.

Another suspect ran into one man’s house and told him his friend was shot. The man called 911 and sheriff’s deputies quickly showed up and arrested Cannady and charged him with armed robbery.

Undersheriff Brett Beauchamp spoke on what people should do if a gunman approaches their property.

“Do whatever necessary to keep themselves safe and their family obviously and as soon as they get a chance call 911 and give us as much information as possible. We’re coming to help as quickly as we can.”

Deputies said they have the other two suspects identified and 22-year-old Gerald Coleman is a person of interest in the shooting.

They set up a perimeter around the scene Tuesday night but were unable to find the gunman. They say Coleman should be considered armed and dangerous.

