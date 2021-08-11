Advertisement

Police: Man arrested for tattooing child inside a McDonald’s

Laurens police say local resident Brandon Presha was arrested Tuesday on charges of illegal...
Laurens police say local resident Brandon Presha was arrested Tuesday on charges of illegal tattooing and underage tattooing.(Laurens County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURENS, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in Laurens, South Carolina, say a 28-year-old man is facing charges after tattooing a child inside a fast-food restaurant.

Laurens police say local resident Brandon Presha was arrested Tuesday on charges of illegal tattooing and underage tattooing.

WYFF-TV reports that Laurens Police Chief Chrissie Latimore said a judge set bond on both charges at $25,000.  

Latimore says the Aug. 6 incident came to the attention of police last week after some detectives were tagged on social media posts showing video of the child being tattooed.

Presha is being held and it wasn’t known if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GHS teacher reprimanded for Facebook post about mask wearing
‘Certainly inappropriate’: Gainesville High School teacher scrutinized for social media post
GPD investigating mysterious death after finding body
DEVELOPING: Gainesville police investigating body found during emergency call
On the first day of school, the debate over Alachua County’s face mask policy pinned a...
“I was sad”: 5th-grade student sent home on the first day of school for not wearing a mask
MCSO dive team searches for plane crash victims
Update: Small plane crashes into Lake Weir, two people on board according to FAA
Tuesday morning the destroyed yellow plane was taken from the park.
Two men killed in plane crash were avid fliers, detectives say they died doing what they loved

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said law enforcement found Nina Senkbeil safe in Fall River....
Amber Alert canceled for girl in southeast Kansas
Flooding forces Dixie County residents to use boats to get home
Dixie County commissioners vote to extend local state of emergency over rising floodwaters
Deputies said it was a robbery attempt and both the victim and the suspects fired what...
One man was arrested and two others are on the run after a shooting in Williston Tuesday night
Race to raise cash heats up ahead of 2022 Gubernatorial race